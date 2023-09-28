PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

$20K worth of left shoes stolen from vintage clothing shop, officials say

Three people are caught on camera breaking into Exclusive Hype in downtown Lincoln and stealing $20,000 worth of shoes and apparel. (Source: Lincoln Crime Stoppers)
By Bryan Shawver and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) – Authorities are investigating the theft of $20,000 worth of the left shoes from a vintage designer clothing and sneaker shop in Nebraska.

Surveillance video released by Lincoln Crime Stoppers shows one of three people slip through security bars into Exclusive Hype after smashing the store’s window.

They first tried to pull off the building’s door with a vehicle but were unsuccessful, according to Lincoln Crime Stoppers.

Officials said the trio was able to get away with $20,000 worth of the left shoes of sneaker pairs, as the right shoes are stored in another room of the building.

The video also shows them stealing apparel from the store.

Copyright 2023 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Mykal David Charter, 21, is due in court in Rowan County on Wednesday.
More charges, higher bond for man accused of multiple church break-ins
A man living in an Indian Trail neighborhood received a notice asking him to take his Pride...
Neighborhood HOA asks man to take down Pride flag in Union County
MEDIC said they took one person to a nearby hospital to be treated for serious injuries.
Chef burned, seriously injured at Cornelius restaurant
Kirby Faulkner
Wanted felon abandons children after leaving I-485 traffic stop, deputies say

Latest News

Tangela Parker is accused of killing a co-worker inside a Hickory business in January 2021.
Woman accused of killing co-worker at Catawba County business to appear in court
Kenneth Williams was last seen driving a white 2022 Honda HR-V LX in Conway, S.C. on Wednesday...
CMPD looking for missing man last seen in Myrtle Beach area
NASCAR's top level will return to North Wilkesboro once again for the 2024 All-Star Race.
North Wilkesboro Speedway to host NASCAR All-Star Race for second year in a row
A George Washington University Law School professor said the House has passed the threshold for...
House oversight hearing: Threshold for impeachment inquiry
FILE - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., walks to the chamber for procedural votes to...
McCarthy rejects Senate spending bill while scrambling for a House plan that averts a shutdown