‘Who still has 9 lives?’: Medics save cat following Charlotte house fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A team of medics saved a life on Wednesday morning, but it wasn’t a human’s.

Mecklenburg EMS responded to a house fire on Skipwith Place in southwest Charlotte just before 7 a.m. Everyone inside the home made it out safe, but a cat living there needed medical attention.

🚒🐾 Our superstar BLS 911 team of EMTs, Ezzell and Pegram, joined forces with Charlotte Fire this morning to save a precious life – this adorable cat’s! 🙌❤️



Who still has 9 lives? 🐱 This cat!! 🐾✨#Heroes #EMT #Firefighters #AnimalRescue #CommunityHeroes #NineLives pic.twitter.com/7vi0fUK4QF — Mecklenburg EMS (@MecklenburgEMS) September 27, 2023

The agency shared photos of medics giving the feline oxygen after it was rescued by firefighters.

“Our superstar BLS 911 team of EMTs, Ezzell and Pegram, joined forces with Charlotte Fire this morning to save a precious life – this adorable cat’s!” EMS said in a social media post. “Who still has 9 lives? This cat!!”

The Charlotte Fire Department said flames were showing from the home when they arrived, but have not yet said what caused the fire or how much damage was caused.

Related: Dog rescued by EMTs after being hit by car in Mecklenburg County

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.