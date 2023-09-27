PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

‘Who still has 9 lives?’: Medics save cat following Charlotte house fire

Photos shared by Mecklenburg EMS showed medics giving the cat oxygen.
Mecklenburg County paramedics saved a cat's life following a house fire in Charlotte on...
Mecklenburg County paramedics saved a cat's life following a house fire in Charlotte on Wednesday morning.(Mecklenburg EMS)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A team of medics saved a life on Wednesday morning, but it wasn’t a human’s.

Mecklenburg EMS responded to a house fire on Skipwith Place in southwest Charlotte just before 7 a.m. Everyone inside the home made it out safe, but a cat living there needed medical attention.

The agency shared photos of medics giving the feline oxygen after it was rescued by firefighters.

“Our superstar BLS 911 team of EMTs, Ezzell and Pegram, joined forces with Charlotte Fire this morning to save a precious life – this adorable cat’s!” EMS said in a social media post. “Who still has 9 lives? This cat!!”

The Charlotte Fire Department said flames were showing from the home when they arrived, but have not yet said what caused the fire or how much damage was caused.

Related: Dog rescued by EMTs after being hit by car in Mecklenburg County

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a shooting on Interstate 77 northbound near Clanton Road.
One shot on I-77 northbound near Clanton Road, police say
Single father of six Isaac Taylor was gifted a car Thursday morning.
Single father of 6 who bikes 16 miles to work every day gifted new car: ‘I cried like a baby’
A neighbor's dramatic footage shows the moment an explosion blows out the car's windows.
“I’m just grateful that she has her life”: Sister of woman injured in northwest Charlotte car explosion shares update
GCS officials say roughly 200 people were expressing pay check concerns on Friday.
Teacher quits over continued payroll issues within Gaston County Schools
Morgan Wallen is bringing his "One Thing At A Time" tour to Bank of America Stadium next summer.
Country music star Morgan Wallen announces Charlotte tour stop in 2024

Latest News

Two adults, two children and the family dog escaped the early morning fire on Eaves Lane in...
Family escapes east Charlotte house fire, no injuries reported
Deputies said the chase started in Indian Trail and ended on the outer loop of Interstate 485...
Wanted felon abandons children after leaving I-485 traffic stop, deputies say
The lighthouse will be repainted, rehabilitated and updated with more modern technology.
Cape Hatteras lighthouse to undergo nearly $20 million in renovations
CUFF founder Debra Yokley and Captain Mark McDaniel of the Rowan Sheriff's office served up...
Retired deputy creates fellowship, support group for law enforcement