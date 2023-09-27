PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Wanted felon abandons children after leaving I-485 traffic stop, deputies say

According to the sheriff’s office, the chase started in Indian Trail and ended on the outer loop of Interstate 485 in the Lawyers Road area.
Kirby Faulkner
Kirby Faulkner(Union County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A wanted felon from Charlotte abandoned his two children after leaving a traffic stop on Interstate 485 Tuesday afternoon, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they pulled over a car driven by Kirby Faulkner, 32. Before the deputy could approach and speak with him, they said he sped away from the traffic stop. Another deputy in the area saw him driving nearby and tried to stop him. A chase ended on the highway after a tire deflation device was used.

Faulkner then ran away and when deputies went to follow him, they found that he abandoned his one and 11-year-old children in the car. Deputies said they also learned the car was stolen and found a large quantity of marijuana inside.

After making sure the children weren’t hurt, several officers from the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Stallings Police Department, Mint Hill Police Department, and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department began looking for Faulkner. He has not yet been taken into custody.

Union County deputies said several felony warrants have been obtained for Faulkner’s arrest for various offenses including flee to elude, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, child abuse and possession of marijuana. Faulkner also has additional warrants for his arrest that are linked to crimes he has committed around the Charlotte area.

If you see Faulkner, the sheriff’s office asks that you call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information about Faulkner should call 911, the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 704-283-3789 or Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.

