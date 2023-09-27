PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Union County Sheriff's Office introduces newest K-9 'Remi'

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The newest member of the Union County Sheriff’s Office has four legs, a furry tail and floppy ears.

“Remi,” a 14-week-old bloodhound was introduced by the sheriff’s office this week.

He will eventually work with Deputy B. Belk and the Charlie Squad within the Patrol Division.

Deputies shared a video of Remi running through a building, ears flopping and all.

“We will make sure to keep our community updated with Remi’s progress and we can’t wait to see him succeed in the field,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. “Welcome to the UCSO family Remi!”

Just last year, the Union County Sheriff’s Office held a naming contest for another K-9 who joined the force. The community eventually decided on the name “Griff” for that pup after submitting more than 2,000 votes.

Related: Union County Sheriff’s Office names new K-9 puppy ‘Griff’ after public vote

