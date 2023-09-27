PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Travis Kelce notes Taylor Swift’s ‘bold’ appearance at Chiefs game but is mum about any relationship

File - Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce,...
File - Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside Arrowhead Stadium during the first half of an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. Following the 12-time Grammy Award winner's appearance at the game, jersey sales for the All-Pro tight-end seemingly skyrocketed. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga, File)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(AP) - Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce calls Taylor Swift’s appearance at the Chiefs’ victory over the Chicago Bears “pretty bold” but wants to remain private about any relationship with the superstar singer.

Speaking on his podcast “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” that premiered Wednesday morning, Kelce discussed Swift’s well-publicized appearance in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium with his family during Sunday’s 41-10 victory. The 12-time Grammy Award winner sat next to Kelce’s mom, Donna, and yelled during the game.

Kelce said it was “awesome” how everyone treated Swift in the suite and added that they all had great things to say about her.

“She looked amazing,” he added. “Everybody was talking about her and in a great light. And on top of that, you know, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans. Of course, we script it all, ladies and gentlemen.”

Kelce and Swift were seen leaving the stadium together after the game, with the two-time Super Bowl winner joking that they “slid off into the getaway car.”

Kelce acknowledged the widespread interest linking him with Swift, adding that he has seen paparazzi outside his home. Her appearance before and after the game spiked jersey sales for the All-Pro tight end, with sportswear and fan merchandise company Fanatics telling The Associated Press that his was one of the top five-selling NFL players Sunday.

“Sounds like the Swifties are also part of Chiefs Kingdom,” Kelce said.

Though both already are in the media spotlight, Kelce said he wanted to respect both of their personal lives and keep the discussion focused on football.

“I know I brought all this attention to me, right?” he said. “You know, I enjoyed every second of it. ... I’m enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend. ... Moving forward, I think me talking about sports and saying all right, now, will have to be kind of where I keep it.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

