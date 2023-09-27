PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Statesville Police Department to host National Night Out event

The "Night Out" event will take place on West Broad Street, between Mulberry and Kelly Streets, from 5:00 PM to 7:30 PM
The "Night Out" event will take place on West Broad Street, between Mulberry and Kelly Streets, from 5:00 PM to 7:30 PM(City of Statesville)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Statesville Police Department is excited to announce the upcoming “Night Out” event scheduled for Tuesday, October 3rd, in Downtown Statesville.

This free community gathering is being held in conjunction with National Night Out, a nationwide initiative aimed at fostering stronger relationships between citizens and law enforcement while promoting crime prevention awareness within communities.

National Night Out, which originated in 1984 as a simple gesture of turning on porch lights, has since evolved into a nationwide observance celebrated by communities across the United States. The event has become a powerful symbol of unity, demonstrating the collective commitment to building safer and more engaged neighborhoods.

The “Night Out” event will take place on West Broad Street, between Mulberry and Kelly Streets, from 5:00 PM to 7:30 PM. The event will offer activities and attractions for all ages, including free food, inflatables, entertainment, and interactive activities. Additionally, we are excited to announce the participation of law enforcement agencies from our neighboring areas, along with our valued community partners.

