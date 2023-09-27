Potential for spotty showers returns as temps remain seasonable

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a mostly dry start to the week, potential for spotty showers will return midweek as temperatures remain fairly seasonable.

Wednesday will only warm into the mid-70s, and will be our coolest day of the week. Skies will be cloudy throughout the day with a chance for some spotty showers.

Fortunately, rain chances will lessen beginning Thursday and through the weekend.

Temperatures for the rest of the week will top out in the low 80s as sunshine returns.

In the tropics, Phillipe is currently in the Atlantic, but is not posing a threat to the Carolinas. Reina is expected to form by the end of the workweek, but also appears to be a non-issue at this point.

