Patterson Farm Market & Tours Corn Maze features Kannapolis Cannon Ballers theme

MOUNT ULLA, N.C. (WBTV) - The corn maze at Patterson Farm Market & Tours is all about baseball this fall, specifically the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.

The maze and other activities at the farm will be open through Nov. 4 on weekdays from noon-5 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The farm is located at 10390 Caldwell Road, Mount Ulla, NC 28125.

This year, the logo of the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers is cut into the paths of the corn maze, and the passport that guests use to navigate the maze has questions related to the team. The team is featured in other farm activities, such as a pitching cage entitled “Can You Hit the Broad Side of a Barn?”; the ball zone, a team-related photo op; haybales painted in honor of the team, and “baseball cap” bowls available at the ice cream shop.

Collaborating with the Cannon Ballers was a natural for the farm, said Michelle Patterson, Director of Fun at the farm. “Our family loves sports and enjoys attending Cannon Ballers games ourselves,” she said. “We have really enjoyed working with the team at the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers to bring this vision to life. We love being able to promote physical activity as well as this great attraction in our area with our corn maze theme this year!”

Vince Marcucci, Chief Revenue Officer for the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers and the Greensboro Grasshoppers, said that the Cannon Ballers are thrilled to partner with Patterson Farm. “It has truly been a pleasure working with the team at Patterson to bring our logo and branding to life in their incredible maze,” he said.

In addition to the maze, the farm features Fall Fun at the Farm on weekends with more than 40 attractions, Fall Weekdays on the Farm from noon-5 p.m., Fall Camps for Kids, educational school tours, an ice cream shop and a market filled with pumpkins, produce, and fall décor.

Tickets can be purchased online at visitpattersonfarm.com

