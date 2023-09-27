PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Patterson Farm Market & Tours Corn Maze features Kannapolis Cannon Ballers theme

This year, the logo of the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers is cut into the paths of the corn maze,...
This year, the logo of the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers is cut into the paths of the corn maze, and the passport that guests use to navigate the maze has questions related to the team(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT ULLA, N.C. (WBTV) - The corn maze at Patterson Farm Market & Tours is all about baseball this fall, specifically the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.

The maze and other activities at the farm will be open through Nov. 4 on weekdays from noon-5 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The farm is located at 10390 Caldwell Road, Mount Ulla, NC 28125.

This year, the logo of the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers is cut into the paths of the corn maze, and the passport that guests use to navigate the maze has questions related to the team. The team is featured in other farm activities, such as a pitching cage entitled “Can You Hit the Broad Side of a Barn?”; the ball zone, a team-related photo op; haybales painted in honor of the team, and “baseball cap” bowls available at the ice cream shop.

Collaborating with the Cannon Ballers was a natural for the farm, said Michelle Patterson, Director of Fun at the farm. “Our family loves sports and enjoys attending Cannon Ballers games ourselves,” she said. “We have really enjoyed working with the team at the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers to bring this vision to life. We love being able to promote physical activity as well as this great attraction in our area with our corn maze theme this year!”

Vince Marcucci, Chief Revenue Officer for the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers and the Greensboro Grasshoppers, said that the Cannon Ballers are thrilled to partner with Patterson Farm. “It has truly been a pleasure working with the team at Patterson to bring our logo and branding to life in their incredible maze,” he said.

In addition to the maze, the farm features Fall Fun at the Farm on weekends with more than 40 attractions, Fall Weekdays on the Farm from noon-5 p.m., Fall Camps for Kids, educational school tours, an ice cream shop and a market filled with pumpkins, produce, and fall décor.

Tickets can be purchased online at visitpattersonfarm.com

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a shooting on Interstate 77 northbound near Clanton Road.
One shot on I-77 northbound near Clanton Road, police say
Single father of six Isaac Taylor was gifted a car Thursday morning.
Single father of 6 who bikes 16 miles to work every day gifted new car: ‘I cried like a baby’
A neighbor's dramatic footage shows the moment an explosion blows out the car's windows.
“I’m just grateful that she has her life”: Sister of woman injured in northwest Charlotte car explosion shares update
GCS officials say roughly 200 people were expressing pay check concerns on Friday.
Teacher quits over continued payroll issues within Gaston County Schools
Morgan Wallen is bringing his "One Thing At A Time" tour to Bank of America Stadium next summer.
Country music star Morgan Wallen announces Charlotte tour stop in 2024

Latest News

Deputies said the chase started in Indian Trail and ended on the outer loop of Interstate 485...
Wanted felon abandons children after leaving I-485 traffic stop, deputies say
Two adults, two children and the family dog escaped the early morning fire on Eaves Lane in...
Family escapes east Charlotte house fire, no injuries reported
A man living in an Indian Trail neighborhood received a notice asking him to take his Pride...
Neighborhood HOA asks man to take down Pride flag in Union County
"Firefighters' Busy Day" is a children's book that follows the adventures of firefighters...
Moving and learning: Fire safety focus of Cabarrus book walk