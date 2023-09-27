Panthers rookie QB Bryce Young to practice Wednesday as ankle injury heals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers said rookie quarterback Bryce Young will practice on Wednesday after he missed this past week’s game due to an ankle injury.

Young suffered the injury at some point during the Panthers’ Week 2 loss to the New Orleans Saints. It kept him out of Sunday’s contest against the Seattle Seahawks, in which veteran Andy Dalton started in his place.

The No. 1 pick did not practice at all last week, but “tested” his ankle on Tuesday, Panthers head coach Frank Reich said. Reich did add, though, that it remains to be seen how much Young will participate on Wednesday.

“He’s made good progress,” Reich said of his starting quarterback. “I think he feels better, but there’s nothing like getting out on the field. I know he tested it a little bit yesterday...credit to Bryce for getting ready.”

Following Young’s injury, the Panthers elevated quarterback Jake Luton from the practice squad for the Seahawks game. He was returned afterward and has since been claimed by the Saints, leaving Carolina with only Young and Dalton on the roster.

Carolina did not make any quarterback moves following the claiming of Luton, which could be an indication the team expects him to return soon. The timetable for Young’s injury was initially 1-2 missed games.

During his first two games, Young completed 59% of his passes for 299 yards. He has thrown two touchdowns and two interceptions. He added 55 rushing yards as well, including a 26-yard scamper that remains the Panthers’ longest run of the young season.

In other injury news, starting defensive players Frankie Luvu and Xavier Woods will not practice on Wednesday, with coaches adding that Woods could be out for several weeks as he deals with a hamstring issue. Cornerback Jaycee Horn also remains out.

The Panthers will take on the Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium.

