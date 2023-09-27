PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Panthers rookie QB Bryce Young to practice Wednesday as ankle injury heals

Young missed this past Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks due to the injury.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young will practice on Wednesday after suffering an ankle...
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young will practice on Wednesday after suffering an ankle injury in Week 2.(Erik Verduzco | AP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers said rookie quarterback Bryce Young will practice on Wednesday after he missed this past week’s game due to an ankle injury.

Young suffered the injury at some point during the Panthers’ Week 2 loss to the New Orleans Saints. It kept him out of Sunday’s contest against the Seattle Seahawks, in which veteran Andy Dalton started in his place.

The No. 1 pick did not practice at all last week, but “tested” his ankle on Tuesday, Panthers head coach Frank Reich said. Reich did add, though, that it remains to be seen how much Young will participate on Wednesday.

“He’s made good progress,” Reich said of his starting quarterback. “I think he feels better, but there’s nothing like getting out on the field. I know he tested it a little bit yesterday...credit to Bryce for getting ready.”

Following Young’s injury, the Panthers elevated quarterback Jake Luton from the practice squad for the Seahawks game. He was returned afterward and has since been claimed by the Saints, leaving Carolina with only Young and Dalton on the roster.

Carolina did not make any quarterback moves following the claiming of Luton, which could be an indication the team expects him to return soon. The timetable for Young’s injury was initially 1-2 missed games.

During his first two games, Young completed 59% of his passes for 299 yards. He has thrown two touchdowns and two interceptions. He added 55 rushing yards as well, including a 26-yard scamper that remains the Panthers’ longest run of the young season.

In other injury news, starting defensive players Frankie Luvu and Xavier Woods will not practice on Wednesday, with coaches adding that Woods could be out for several weeks as he deals with a hamstring issue. Cornerback Jaycee Horn also remains out.

The Panthers will take on the Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium.

Related: With narrow margin for error, winless Panthers hurt themselves with penalties vs. Seahawks

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a shooting on Interstate 77 northbound near Clanton Road.
One shot on I-77 northbound near Clanton Road, police say
Single father of six Isaac Taylor was gifted a car Thursday morning.
Single father of 6 who bikes 16 miles to work every day gifted new car: ‘I cried like a baby’
A neighbor's dramatic footage shows the moment an explosion blows out the car's windows.
“I’m just grateful that she has her life”: Sister of woman injured in northwest Charlotte car explosion shares update
GCS officials say roughly 200 people were expressing pay check concerns on Friday.
Teacher quits over continued payroll issues within Gaston County Schools
Morgan Wallen is bringing his "One Thing At A Time" tour to Bank of America Stadium next summer.
Country music star Morgan Wallen announces Charlotte tour stop in 2024

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is making it easier for non-Charlotte residents...
NCDOT announces train schedule adjustments for Panthers home games
The Carolina Panthers fell to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon, keeping them winless on...
With narrow margin for error, winless Panthers hurt themselves with penalties vs. Seahawks
Carolina Panthers Logo
Kenneth Walker III sparks Seahawks in second half as Seattle pulls away to beat Carolina 37-27
WBTV's Cam Gaskins speaks with KIRO7's Chris Francis about the Panthers/Seahawks rivalry.
Panthers Kickoff Countdown: Panthers/Seahawks rivalry