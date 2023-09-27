NASCAR returns to North Wilkesboro Speedway this weekend

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - NASCAR is coming back to the historic North Wilkesboro Speedway this Saturday night, and that’s just days after it was learned that the state budget included $7 million that will be used at and around the track that had been shut down for 25 years.

They’re still basking in the success and attention of the NASCAR All-Star Race in May.

“Oh, it was tremendous, the All-Star Race. Just the fact that we were even able to host it. The track was totally dilapidated and that was just last year,” Linda Cheek, 25-year president of the Wilkes Chamber of Commerce, said. “It’s just so so good for our community.”

“We had a fantastic week. You know, the amount of folks that came in, the whole camaraderie, the whole deal, the race fans, they were just fun to be around,” Brad Luty, owner of the Dispensary Bar and Restaurant in downtown North Wilkesboro, said.

The All-Star Race in May was a runaway success for North Wilkesboro. Now, four months later, the track is getting ready for another NASCAR race.

Crews have unloaded lights and are restocking soft drinks for the Brushy Mountain Powersports 150.

“I thought about ‘Field of Dreams.’ You built it and they come. That’s what happened,” Cheek said.

But this week a signal that more is to come. The state budget included $7 million in appropriations related to the racetrack, including $3 million to build a pedestrian bridge over Highway 421.

“One of the challenges is getting people in and out. Having that overpass is really going to be helpful,” Cheek added. “Those things don’t just happen for no reason. There’s got to be a reason that they’re adding all those wonderful amenities for other events.”

“What we struggle with here is the infrastructure. If we’re going to have events like NASCAR races and try to draw people in here, we’ve got to figure out how to get them here,” Luty said.

Around downtown, business owners are excited about the rebirth of the track and what it may bring.

“It’s wonderful to have it once but when we can repeat these things and have these weeks to look forward to year after year or however they decide to do it, we’re here for them and we’re excited,” Luty said.

Cheek said the community has seized on the momentum created by the All-Star Race, and they are hopeful it will continue.

“Who would have thought, a track that’s been closed for over 25 years and totally dilapidated that it would ever come back? It’s a real American dream, it really is,” she said.

