Moving and learning: Fire safety focus of Cabarrus book walk

Journey through "Firefighters' Busy Day!" while exploring Frank Liske Park
"Firefighters' Busy Day" is a children's book that follows the adventures of firefighters before, during and after a fire call.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County’s latest book walk is a creative way to get outside, read and learn about fire safety.

Over the next few weeks, families are invited to explore Frank Liske Park as they journey through the pages of “Firefighters’ Busy Day” by Concord native and Charlotte Fire Department Fire Educator Maria Bostian.

“Firefighters’ Busy Day” is a children’s book that follows the adventures of firefighters before, during and after a fire call.

Cabarrus Assistant Fire Marshal Ashleigh Ennis was inspired to bring a book walk to the county after attending a fire and life safety educator conference with Bostian.

“As a former elementary school teacher, literacy holds a special place in my heart,” Ennis said. “Finding fun ways to entice children to read has always been a challenge. The idea of using a fire safety book had never crossed my mind until I saw an example at the conference.”

The concept resonated with Bostian, too. She immediately contacted her publisher, Ambassador International, about transforming her book into a story walk. The publisher approved, so Bostian offered her book to anyone interested. Ennis jumped at the chance and began working with the County’s sign maintenance department to develop the signs and the Active Living and Parks department to plan the locations.

The interactive walk features each page of the book displayed along the park’s lake, allowing families to read and explore the story at their own pace.

Almost every sign has a QR code that leads to a fire safety video. The last QR code goes to a Google Form, where participants can enter their information for a mailed prize.

“This is a great way for families to get active and engaged while discussing fire safety,” Bostian said. “Hopefully they’ll go home and check their smoke alarms and develop a home fire escape plan.”

After Frank Liske Park, the walk will move to Camp T.N. Spencer Park in time for Pioneer Day on October 14.

The walk coincides with National Fire Prevention Week coming up October 8 to 14. Families are encouraged to share pictures from the book walk and tag @CabarrusCountyFireServices on Facebook.

For more information on the County’s Fire Services department, visit https://www.cabarruscounty.us/Government/Departments/Fire-Services.

