Mid-week clouds to give way to sunshine

Back to “normal” by this weekend!
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Wednesday was the coolest day in Charlotte since May 28th with high temperatures only reaching 60-degrees! But temperatures will gradually warm from here...

  • Thursday: Partly sunny, little warmer
  • Friday: Gradual warm-up, Sunshine Returns
  • Weekend: Pleasantly warm, low rain risk

Thursday will start in the upper 50s and top out in the low to mid 70s as clouds struggle to clear out for parts of the area. Friday will feature partly cloudy skies and highs closer to the 80-degree mark.

By this weekend, sunshine will be back and highs will reach the low 80s both Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

While we do need rain – most neighborhoods have received less than one inch since Labor Day – there’s very little chance for any substantial rain through the middle part of next week.

Clouds stick around a little longer...
Clouds stick around a little longer...(WBTV)

Have a great rest of your week!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

