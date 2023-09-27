PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Lockdown lifted after fight at high school in Chester Co.

Law enforcement is on the scene investigating.
Law enforcement responded after Great Falls High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday...
Law enforcement responded after Great Falls High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – A lockdown at a Chester County high school has been lifted.

District officials confirmed that Great Falls High School has been locked down Wednesday afternoon due to an incident involving a fight.

“We’ve heard rumors via social media that ‘shots have been fired.’ It has been confirmed that is untrue,” a message sent to families stated.

According to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, the incident started as a fight between two students around 12:30 p.m. The lockdown was put in place soon after the fight ended after reports were received of an unauthorized person on the property.

According to officials, the school resource officer secured an unauthorized adult with handcuffs. That person is currently detained and being investigated.

The SRO also detained one of the students involved in the fight.

No weapons were found on school property.

Although students were secured in their classrooms during the lockdown, deputies said some fled the property. Arrangements are being made for them to return to school. Those students are to return to the school bus loop as soon as possible.

Great Falls High School will dismiss at its normal time of 3:30 p.m.

Law enforcement is still on the scene investigating.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates sent straight to your phone.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a shooting on Interstate 77 northbound near Clanton Road.
One shot on I-77 northbound near Clanton Road, police say
Single father of six Isaac Taylor was gifted a car Thursday morning.
Single father of 6 who bikes 16 miles to work every day gifted new car: ‘I cried like a baby’
A neighbor's dramatic footage shows the moment an explosion blows out the car's windows.
“I’m just grateful that she has her life”: Sister of woman injured in northwest Charlotte car explosion shares update
GCS officials say roughly 200 people were expressing pay check concerns on Friday.
Teacher quits over continued payroll issues within Gaston County Schools
Morgan Wallen is bringing his "One Thing At A Time" tour to Bank of America Stadium next summer.
Country music star Morgan Wallen announces Charlotte tour stop in 2024

Latest News

Stevenson passed away on Tuesday at the age of 97.
Charlotte civil rights leader Sarah Stevenson dies at age 97
Two adults, two children and the family dog escaped the early morning fire on Eaves Lane in...
Family escapes east Charlotte house fire, no injuries reported
Deputies said the chase started in Indian Trail and ended on the outer loop of Interstate 485...
Wanted felon abandons children after leaving I-485 traffic stop, deputies say
The case against John Alexander in Gaston County showed the differences in the bond process...
Pretrial Integrity Act to change bond process in NC
The lighthouse will be repainted, rehabilitated and updated with more modern technology.
Cape Hatteras lighthouse to undergo nearly $20 million in renovations