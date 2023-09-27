Lockdown lifted after fight at high school in Chester Co.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – A lockdown at a Chester County high school has been lifted.

District officials confirmed that Great Falls High School has been locked down Wednesday afternoon due to an incident involving a fight.

“We’ve heard rumors via social media that ‘shots have been fired.’ It has been confirmed that is untrue,” a message sent to families stated.

According to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, the incident started as a fight between two students around 12:30 p.m. The lockdown was put in place soon after the fight ended after reports were received of an unauthorized person on the property.

According to officials, the school resource officer secured an unauthorized adult with handcuffs. That person is currently detained and being investigated.

The SRO also detained one of the students involved in the fight.

No weapons were found on school property.

Although students were secured in their classrooms during the lockdown, deputies said some fled the property. Arrangements are being made for them to return to school. Those students are to return to the school bus loop as soon as possible.

Great Falls High School will dismiss at its normal time of 3:30 p.m.

Law enforcement is still on the scene investigating.

