Former consultants perspective on UAW auto strike

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Nearly 2-weeks have passed since UAW autoworkers went on strike as their contract came to an end on September 14th.

The union has had a targeted approach to the strike with G-M workers in Charlotte walking out last Friday.

WBTV’s talked to a consultant about what the union is bargaining for when it comes to pay and benefits.

There are a lot of variables to this strike. Workers want to keep up with the cost of living and job security, meanwhile, some people believe workers are already making a good living.

Shanna Allen, UAW Local 2024 President said, “we’re fighting for all middle-class and working families.”

More than 100 UAW members in Charlotte have joined the nationwide strike – a demand for job security, dropping the pay tiers, retirement benefits, and a 40% increase in pay.

According to the current bargaining agreements reached in 2019, UAW Autoworkers are paid just under $17per hour to nearly $33per hour.

2019 Bargaining Agreements for hourly workers:

- UAW-Ford Bargaining Agreement

- UAW-Stellantis Bargaining Agreement

- UAW-GM Bargaining Agreement

“It is 40% that we’re asking for, or the international is asking for, but it’s not about money, it’s about being fair to all working families and all working people,” said Allen.

David Wright, a former consultant with knowledge of unions believes with benefits, their pay is more.

“If I pay you $20hr, it’s cash, but if I have pay for your retirement, full medial plans, the whole thing, then it might actually cost about $50-$75 per hour to keep you on the payroll.”

David Wright is not opposed to unions and believes the pay increase may be out of reach.

“Well, a 40% increase is not reasonable at all when you’re already making a total salary that most American workers want to have,” said Wright.

Allen added, “we just don’t look at it about the money, it’s a cost of living, inflation has went up over the last 4-years, so we just try to do better and support the middle-class.”

Wright is not sure what will happen with the strike – but he hopes they reach a reasonable solution.

“The companies I think, should, should pay as much as they can afford rather than as little as they can get away with,” said Wright.

UAW members tell WBTV they’re ready for the long haul to get their demands in this strike.

The last strike in 2019 lasted about 6-weeks before all parties reached an agreement.

