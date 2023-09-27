Former consultant offers perspective on UAW auto strike

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Nearly two weeks have passed since United Auto Workers went on strike as their contract came to an end on Sept. 14.

The union has had a targeted approach to the strike, with GM workers in Charlotte walking out last Friday.

There are a lot of variables to this strike. Workers want to keep up with the cost of living and job security. Meanwhile, some people believe workers are already making a good living.

“We’re fighting for all middle-class and working families,” Shanna Allen, UAW Local 2024 President said.

More than 100 UAW members in Charlotte have joined the nationwide strike, seeking demand for job security, dropping the pay tiers, retirement benefits and a 40% increase in pay.

According to the current bargaining agreements reached in 2019, UAW Autoworkers are paid just under $17 per hour to nearly $33 per hour.

2019 Bargaining Agreements for hourly workers:

“It is 40% that we’re asking for, or the international is asking for, but it’s not about money. It’s about being fair to all working families and all working people,” Allen said.

David Wright, a former consultant with knowledge of unions, believes with benefits, their pay is more.

“If I pay you $20 an hour, it’s cash, but if I have pay for your retirement, full medical plans, the whole thing, then it might actually cost about $50 to $75 per hour to keep you on the payroll,” he said.

Wright is not opposed to unions and believes the pay increase may be out of reach.

“Well, a 40% increase is not reasonable at all when you’re already making a total salary that most American workers want to have,” he said.

“We just don’t look at it about the money. It’s a cost of living; inflation has went up over the last four years, so we just try to do better and support the middle class.”

Wright is not sure what will happen with the strike but he hopes they reach a reasonable solution.

“The companies I think, should, should pay as much as they can afford rather than as little as they can get away with,” Wright said.

UAW members tell WBTV they’re ready for the long haul to get their demands in this strike.

The last strike in 2019 lasted about six weeks before all parties reached an agreement.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.