Firefighters: 2 dogs killed in Rock Hill apartment fire

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Two dogs were killed and several units were damaged in an apartment fire in York County on Tuesday night.

The fire happened on Stoneypointe Lane in the Stone Haven Pointe apartment complex, just off Celanese Road, the Rock Hill Fire Department said.

Firefighters said 12 units were damaged by the fire and 19 people were displaced.

Officials said both dogs who died were found in the same apartment.

No people were hurt during the incident.

Firefighters have not said what caused the fire.

