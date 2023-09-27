Fight leads to lockdown of high school in Chester Co.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – A fight has led to a lockdown at a Chester County School.

District officials confirmed that Great Falls High School has been locked down Wednesday afternoon due to an incident involving a fight.

At this time no weapons have been recovered and no injuries have been reported, according to a message sent to Great Falls High families.

“We’ve heard rumors via social media that ‘shots have been fired.’ It has been confirmed that is untrue,” the message stated.

Law enforcement is on the scene investigating.

