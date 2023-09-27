Family escapes east Charlotte house fire, no injuries reported

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A home was heavily damaged after an overnight fire in east Charlotte.

It happened on Eaves Lane, near The Plaza and Eastway Drive, early Wednesday morning. Fortunately, the family was able to get out before any injuries occurred. Their dog also made it to safety.

Firefighters said they got a call just after midnight and were on the scene quickly, controlling the fire within 15 minutes of arrival.

Medic confirmed that nobody was hurt.

“We don’t know for sure exactly where it started,” Battalion Chief Mike Clumpner said. “When we arrived, the bulk of the fire was on the second floor and progressing into the attic.”

Firefighters said the fire has been deemed accidental.

The family who lives in the home is staying with friends while the recovery process begins.

