PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

DHEC confirms first flu-related death in S.C. ahead of 2023 season

(MGN)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The first flu-related death has been reported in South Carolina ahead of the 2023 season, according to the state health department.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced on Wednesday that a person from the Midlands region died from complications due to the flu.

The official start of the flu season is October 1.

“Although we are just entering the flu season, this is a sober reminder to us all that the flu is already here and that it can be deadly. Sadly, we see many deaths, hospitalizations and other serious complications of flu each year in our state,” said state Epidemiologist and DHEC’s Director of the Bureau of Communicable Disease Prevention and Control, Dr. Linda Bell.

Bell said the best way to prevent the flu is to get a shot early.

DHEC and the CDC recommend that everyone 6 months and older get vaccinated.

It takes about two weeks for the body’s immune system to respond to full protection.

“We can’t predict what this season will bring, but we are preparing for significant activity not only from the flu, but respiratory illnesses in general, to include COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC’s director of Public Health.

The flu vaccine will be available at doctors’ offices, clinics, pharmacies, schools and workplaces.

It is also safe to receive the flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time.

Flu vaccines offered at DHEC health department clinics are available by appointment.

You can call 1-855-472-3432 to make an appointment or CLICK HERE to find the nearest location.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a shooting on Interstate 77 northbound near Clanton Road.
One shot on I-77 northbound near Clanton Road, police say
Single father of six Isaac Taylor was gifted a car Thursday morning.
Single father of 6 who bikes 16 miles to work every day gifted new car: ‘I cried like a baby’
A neighbor's dramatic footage shows the moment an explosion blows out the car's windows.
“I’m just grateful that she has her life”: Sister of woman injured in northwest Charlotte car explosion shares update
GCS officials say roughly 200 people were expressing pay check concerns on Friday.
Teacher quits over continued payroll issues within Gaston County Schools
Morgan Wallen is bringing his "One Thing At A Time" tour to Bank of America Stadium next summer.
Country music star Morgan Wallen announces Charlotte tour stop in 2024

Latest News

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced the date for the state's Medicaid expansion.
Gov. Cooper announces launch date for NC Medicaid expansion
WBTV News at Noon
Gov. Cooper announces launch date for NC Medicaid expansion
WBTV News at Noon
Narcan vending machines now available at Rowan County Detention Center
Pink Cupcake Walk 2023 and #TeamMolly: Mark your calendar and sign up!
Rainbow Fentanyl seized by Charlotte Mecklenburg Police September 7, 2023.
Rainbow fentanyl seized in Charlotte; rehab facility warns of risks ahead of Halloween