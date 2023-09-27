PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Crime Stoppers: Family convinced that community members know who killed teen

Ruben Contreras was shot and killed in November 2020, but still, no arrests have been made.
The family of Ruben Contreras is convinced that people in Charlotte know who is responsible for...
The family of Ruben Contreras is convinced that people in Charlotte know who is responsible for shooting and killing him.(Contreras Family)
By Alex Giles
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The family of Ruben Contreras is convinced that people in the Charlotte area know who is responsible for shooting and killing him.

Contreras was shot and killed at a gathering in northeast Charlotte in November of 2020. He was just 16 years old. The incident happened on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, along Orchard Trace Lane in the University City area.

Contreras’ mother, Sofia Hernandez, spoke to WBTV through a translator on Tuesday.

“I miss him every single day,” she said. “I think about him every single day.”

The grieving mother and Contreras’ older brother, Abel Contreras, returned to the site where Ruben was killed.

Abel said he has been told that his brother was gathering with several other people to mourn the life of someone who had recently died when gunfire erupted. He believes that someone who was with Ruben should know who is responsible for the deadly shooting.

“There were like 30, 40 people and you mean to tell me nobody saw nothing that day? Nobody saw nothing?” Abel asked.

The elder brother said people have told him that they know who is responsible for Ruben’s death.

“I still get messages and still get people telling me, ‘Oh, we know who did it,’ but they don’t want to talk about it because they’re scared,” he said.

Crime Stoppers Detective Rick Smith is encouraging people who know who is responsible for the deadly shooting to contact Crime Stoppers.

“People in general are hesitant about getting involved for fear of retaliation,” the detective said. “That’s the whole purpose of the Crime Stoppers system. It’s completely anonymous and we just ask that you give us a call.”

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.

Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

Related: Police still working to solve north Charlotte homicide, victim’s family pleads for help

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a shooting on Interstate 77 northbound near Clanton Road.
One shot on I-77 northbound near Clanton Road, police say
Single father of six Isaac Taylor was gifted a car Thursday morning.
Single father of 6 who bikes 16 miles to work every day gifted new car: ‘I cried like a baby’
A neighbor's dramatic footage shows the moment an explosion blows out the car's windows.
“I’m just grateful that she has her life”: Sister of woman injured in northwest Charlotte car explosion shares update
GCS officials say roughly 200 people were expressing pay check concerns on Friday.
Teacher quits over continued payroll issues within Gaston County Schools
Morgan Wallen is bringing his "One Thing At A Time" tour to Bank of America Stadium next summer.
Country music star Morgan Wallen announces Charlotte tour stop in 2024

Latest News

Stevenson passed away on Tuesday at the age of 97.
Charlotte civil rights leader Sarah Stevenson dies at age 97
Two adults, two children and the family dog escaped the early morning fire on Eaves Lane in...
Family escapes east Charlotte house fire, no injuries reported
Deputies said the chase started in Indian Trail and ended on the outer loop of Interstate 485...
Wanted felon abandons children after leaving I-485 traffic stop, deputies say
The lighthouse will be repainted, rehabilitated and updated with more modern technology.
Cape Hatteras lighthouse to undergo nearly $20 million in renovations
Rock Hill firefighters said no people were injured in the blaze.
Firefighters: 2 dogs killed in Rock Hill apartment fire