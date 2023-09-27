PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Colin Kaepernick writes letter asking Jets to sign him

San Francisco 49ers' Colin Kaepernick warms up before an NFL football game on Sept. 18, 2016.
San Francisco 49ers' Colin Kaepernick warms up before an NFL football game on Sept. 18, 2016.(AP Photo/Mike McCarn | File image)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has asked the New York Jets to consider signing him to the team’s practice squad.

The letter Kaepernick sent last week to the team’s general manager comes after Jets’ starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon just four plays into the first game of the season.

In the letter shared on Instagram Tuesday, Kaepernick wrote, “I would be honored and extremely grateful for the opportunity to come in and lead the practice squad.”

Kaepernick stressed that he has worked hard to keep himself in top physical shape and would offer the Jets a “risk-free contingency plan.”

The 34-year-old drew controversy for kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustices and police brutality in the United States.

He has not been involved in an NFL game in more than six years.

Right now, it’s unclear if the team has responded to Kaepernick’s request.

Meantime, the Jets announced Tuesday the signing of another quarterback, Trever Siemian, to their practice squad.

Siemian played with the Jets previously in 2019.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a shooting on Interstate 77 northbound near Clanton Road.
One shot on I-77 northbound near Clanton Road, police say
Single father of six Isaac Taylor was gifted a car Thursday morning.
Single father of 6 who bikes 16 miles to work every day gifted new car: ‘I cried like a baby’
A neighbor's dramatic footage shows the moment an explosion blows out the car's windows.
“I’m just grateful that she has her life”: Sister of woman injured in northwest Charlotte car explosion shares update
GCS officials say roughly 200 people were expressing pay check concerns on Friday.
Teacher quits over continued payroll issues within Gaston County Schools
Morgan Wallen is bringing his "One Thing At A Time" tour to Bank of America Stadium next summer.
Country music star Morgan Wallen announces Charlotte tour stop in 2024

Latest News

Stevenson passed away on Tuesday at the age of 97.
Charlotte civil rights leader Sarah Stevenson dies at age 97
Two adults, two children and the family dog escaped the early morning fire on Eaves Lane in...
Family escapes east Charlotte house fire, no injuries reported
Deputies said the chase started in Indian Trail and ended on the outer loop of Interstate 485...
Wanted felon abandons children after leaving I-485 traffic stop, deputies say
The lighthouse will be repainted, rehabilitated and updated with more modern technology.
Cape Hatteras lighthouse to undergo nearly $20 million in renovations
FILE - A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates,...
US soldier who crossed into North Korea 2 months ago is in American custody, US officials say