Cloud cover continues as temps remain seasonable

Wednesday will be the coolest day of the week, and also poses the greatest chance for rain.
By Al Conklin
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a mostly dry start to the week, potential for spotty showers will return midweek as temperatures remain fairly seasonable.

  • Today: Misty morning, mostly cloudy, cool
  • Late Week: Gradual warm-up, clouds break
  • Weekend: Pleasantly warm, low rain risk

Extensive cloud cover will hold through at least the morning hours with pockets of mist and drizzle. The clouds may break for a little sunshine this afternoon, but even so, afternoon readings will only top out in the middle 70s, well below average for late September.

Rain chances are low over the next week.(WBTV First Alert Weather)

Clouds will linger tonight, and a little drizzle may break out again. Lows tonight will fall back to the mid to upper 50s.

By Thursday, rain chances look to dwindle and with more sunshine breaking the clouds during the afternoon hours. High temperatures will rebound to the mid to upper 70s before even warmer readings near 80 degrees kick in for Friday and the weekend.

While we do need rain – most neighborhoods have received less than one inch since Labor Day – there’s very little chance for any substantial rain through the middle part of next week.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great hump day!

- Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

