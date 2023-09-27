Charlotte neighbor credited with saving 5-year-old during dog attack

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two violent dog attacks last week in Charlotte. In both cases, the dogs did not have up-to-date rabies vaccinations and were euthanized.

On Sept. 20, a Pitbull attacked a 5-year-old girl, leaving her with serious injuries while playing outside with friends.

“I heard the dog chased her down,” Triassa Dubose, the child’s mother, said.

“We heard the screaming; it was just terror,” John Inman said.

Moments of terror for people in the Fairstone community Wednesday evening as children were playing outside.

“From her arm to her private area, to the back, to ... It was just really horrific,” Dubose said, describing her daughter’s injuries.

“We all looked outside and the dog was just mauling her,” Inman said.

Inman, who lives in the neighborhood, didn’t waste any time trying to save the girl from the dog.

“I came outside and grabbed this, and started beating it on the head until it turned loose of her leg,” he said.

Inman used a security yard sign to distract the dog from the little girl.

The mother said the Pitbull took large chunks out of her daughter, requiring a two-hour surgery and a day in the hospital.

“Yeah, it was multiple bites. She had over eight lacerations and punctures,” Dubose said.

Days after the attack, Dubose is thankful for Inman’s quick action, which likely saved her daughter’s life.

“If we wouldn’t have been there, it could have been worse. The dog could have went for the jugular, you know, it could have been up here, you know, a main artery. I mean, I’m just so thankful that she’s okay. I’m just so grateful that she’s okay,’” she said.

“I just grabbed the first thing I could grab. It was just automated; I didn’t think about nothing,” Inman said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the dog did not have a current rabies vaccination so Animal Care and Control euthanized it and sent it to the state lab for rabies testing.

It’s also reported that the owner showed paperwork to the family of the vaccination records.

CMPD said the investigation is ongoing.

