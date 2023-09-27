PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Charlotte neighbor credited with saving 5-year-old during dog attack

“We heard the screaming; it was just terror.”
The attack happened Wednesday in northeast Charlotte.
By Lowell Rose
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two violent dog attacks last week in Charlotte. In both cases, the dogs did not have up-to-date rabies vaccinations and were euthanized.

Dog attacks in Charlotte
Two dogs euthanized after women attacked in northeast Charlotte
CMPD: 5-year-old seriously hurt in dog attack in northeast Charlotte

On Sept. 20, a Pitbull attacked a 5-year-old girl, leaving her with serious injuries while playing outside with friends.

“I heard the dog chased her down,” Triassa Dubose, the child’s mother, said.

“We heard the screaming; it was just terror,” John Inman said.

Moments of terror for people in the Fairstone community Wednesday evening as children were playing outside.

“From her arm to her private area, to the back, to ... It was just really horrific,” Dubose said, describing her daughter’s injuries.

“We all looked outside and the dog was just mauling her,” Inman said.

Inman, who lives in the neighborhood, didn’t waste any time trying to save the girl from the dog.

“I came outside and grabbed this, and started beating it on the head until it turned loose of her leg,” he said.

Inman used a security yard sign to distract the dog from the little girl.

The mother said the Pitbull took large chunks out of her daughter, requiring a two-hour surgery and a day in the hospital.

“Yeah, it was multiple bites. She had over eight lacerations and punctures,” Dubose said.

Days after the attack, Dubose is thankful for Inman’s quick action, which likely saved her daughter’s life.

“If we wouldn’t have been there, it could have been worse. The dog could have went for the jugular, you know, it could have been up here, you know, a main artery. I mean, I’m just so thankful that she’s okay. I’m just so grateful that she’s okay,’” she said.

“I just grabbed the first thing I could grab. It was just automated; I didn’t think about nothing,” Inman said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the dog did not have a current rabies vaccination so Animal Care and Control euthanized it and sent it to the state lab for rabies testing.

It’s also reported that the owner showed paperwork to the family of the vaccination records.

CMPD said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a shooting on Interstate 77 northbound near Clanton Road.
One shot on I-77 northbound near Clanton Road, police say
Single father of six Isaac Taylor was gifted a car Thursday morning.
Single father of 6 who bikes 16 miles to work every day gifted new car: ‘I cried like a baby’
A neighbor's dramatic footage shows the moment an explosion blows out the car's windows.
“I’m just grateful that she has her life”: Sister of woman injured in northwest Charlotte car explosion shares update
GCS officials say roughly 200 people were expressing pay check concerns on Friday.
Teacher quits over continued payroll issues within Gaston County Schools
Morgan Wallen is bringing his "One Thing At A Time" tour to Bank of America Stadium next summer.
Country music star Morgan Wallen announces Charlotte tour stop in 2024

Latest News

Stevenson passed away on Tuesday at the age of 97.
Charlotte civil rights leader Sarah Stevenson dies at age 97
Deputies said the chase started in Indian Trail and ended on the outer loop of Interstate 485...
Wanted felon abandons children after leaving I-485 traffic stop, deputies say
Two adults, two children and the family dog escaped the early morning fire on Eaves Lane in...
Family escapes east Charlotte house fire, no injuries reported
The lighthouse will be repainted, rehabilitated and updated with more modern technology.
Cape Hatteras lighthouse to undergo nearly $20 million in renovations
Rock Hill firefighters said no people were injured in the blaze.
Firefighters: 2 dogs killed in Rock Hill apartment fire