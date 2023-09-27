Charlotte civil rights leader Sarah Stevenson dies at age 97

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A pioneering civil rights activist and first African-American woman elected to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board passed away this week.

Sarah Stevenson died on Tuesday at 97 years old. She co-founded the Tuesday Forum, and personally led civil discussions on a variety of issues.

Stevenson served on the CMS Board of Education from 1980-1988.

Community members began sharing their condolences within hours of her death.

Including this one from Mecklenburg County district attorney Spencer Merriweather.

“Mrs. Stevenson dedicated her life to advocating for the well-being of children and families and promoted important discourse about lifting up the most vulnerable among us,” Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather said on social media. “Her voice is irreplaceable.”

Her funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

