Allisha Watts’ family honoring her memory on her 40th birthday

Investigators found her body last month behind a Montgomery County cemetery.
Watts disappeared while visiting her boyfriend, James Dunmore, in Charlotte back in July.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The family of Allisha Watts, who was killed while visiting her boyfriend in July, will be planting a tree Wednesday to honor her memory on her 40th birthday.

Watts disappeared while visiting her boyfriend, James Dunmore, in Charlotte back in July.

Investigators found her body last month behind a Montgomery County cemetery.

In honor of her birthday, the Watts family will be planting a tree in her memory at Blanchie Carter Park. They said they would “plant a tree for love.”

Dunmore is charged with murdering Watts, who was from Moore County. Investigators believe she was killed on July 16, the day she went missing.

The defendant appeared before a judge in Montgomery County earlier this month. He’s due back in court on Oct. 23.

