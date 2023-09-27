PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

16-year-old girl in critical condition after being struck by lightning

Baylee Holbrook, 16, is in critical condition after being struck by lightning.
Baylee Holbrook, 16, is in critical condition after being struck by lightning.(Putnam County School District)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - Authorities in Florida say a 16-year-old girl and her father were injured this week after they were struck by lightning.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the teen was hunting with her father when a bolt of lightning struck a nearby tree, before redirecting and hitting them.

The man lost consciousness after the strike and when he woke up, he found his daughter not breathing.

The sheriff’s office said he called 911 and began CPR while first responders were on their way.

Putnam County Fire Rescue took the teen to HCA Putnam Medical Center, where she was stabilized enough to be taken to the trauma center.

On Wednesday, authorities said she remains at the hospital in critical condition.

The Putnam County School District identified the 16-year-old as Baylee Holbrook.

“We stand with our community in support of Baylee, and we are all hoping for a full recovery for this amazing young lady!” school officials said.

Holbrook is a student at Palatka Junior-Senior High School. Wednesday morning, the school held a prayer service in her honor around the flagpole at the school’s campus.

“She has proven a fighter and our prayers extend to her, her family and her friends,” the sheriff’s office shared.

Putnam County authorities said they have seen an uptick in lightning strikes in the area and are urging the public to be mindful of their surroundings during storms.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a shooting on Interstate 77 northbound near Clanton Road.
One shot on I-77 northbound near Clanton Road, police say
Single father of six Isaac Taylor was gifted a car Thursday morning.
Single father of 6 who bikes 16 miles to work every day gifted new car: ‘I cried like a baby’
Mykal David Charter, 21, is due in court in Rowan County on Wednesday.
More charges, higher bond for man accused of multiple church break-ins
A man living in an Indian Trail neighborhood received a notice asking him to take his Pride...
Neighborhood HOA asks man to take down Pride flag in Union County
A neighbor's dramatic footage shows the moment an explosion blows out the car's windows.
“I’m just grateful that she has her life”: Sister of woman injured in northwest Charlotte car explosion shares update

Latest News

“Here he comes – here he comes. Got him! Whoo!” a cell phone user can be heard saying in a...
Suspect leads police on chase, abandons children after fleeing on foot
Ruben Contreras was shot and killed in November 2020, but still, no arrests have been made.
Crime Stoppers: Family convinced that community members know who killed teen
CATS whistleblowers fired
CATS whistleblowers fired
MEDIC said they took one person to a nearby hospital to be treated for serious injuries.
Chef burned, seriously injured at Cornelius restaurant
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., emerges from a closed-door Republican strategy...
House Speaker McCarthy is back to square one as the Senate pushes ahead to avert a federal shutdown