PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Vehicle fire, gas leak closes I-485 ramp in Charlotte

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.
Suspect charged
Suspect charged(KTTC)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A vehicle fire and gas leak closed an Interstate 485 ramp in south Charlotte Tuesday afternoon, police said.

That ramp is from I-485 Outer to Johnston Road, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The closure is expected to last for an extended period of time, officers said.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a shooting on Interstate 77 northbound near Clanton Road.
One shot on I-77 northbound near Clanton Road, police say
GCS officials say roughly 200 people were expressing pay check concerns on Friday.
Teacher quits over continued payroll issues within Gaston County Schools
Fred Nathaniel Gregory
Man charged with 30+ counts of stealing from Iredell County company
Police say it happened at this house in the 1400 block of S. Jake Alexander Blvd.
Salisbury drive-by shooting injures 3
A neighbor's dramatic footage shows the moment an explosion blows out the car's windows.
Investigators determine cause of Charlotte car fire that injured 1

Latest News

Police are investigating after a shooting on Interstate 77 northbound near Clanton Road.
One shot on I-77 northbound near Clanton Road, police say
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
One shot on I-77 northbound near Clanton Road, police say
WBTV News at Noon
CMPD: Speed, impairment suspected in crash that killed 1 along The Plaza
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
I-85 reopened after crash in Gaston County