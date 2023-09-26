Vehicle fire, gas leak closes I-485 ramp in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A vehicle fire and gas leak closed an Interstate 485 ramp in south Charlotte Tuesday afternoon, police said.

That ramp is from I-485 Outer to Johnston Road, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The closure is expected to last for an extended period of time, officers said.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

