PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Uber Eats will accept SNAP benefits beginning next year

Uber said it is making the change as a way to reduce barriers to fresh groceries for those who...
Uber said it is making the change as a way to reduce barriers to fresh groceries for those who are most vulnerable.(Uber Technologies)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Uber Eats is taking steps to make sure more people have access to fresh groceries.

The company announced it will allow customers to use food stamps for food orders beginning next year.

Uber said it is making the change as a way to reduce barriers to fresh groceries for those who are most vulnerable.

The company announced it will also begin to accept flexible spending account cards and flex cards that are issued through managed Medicaid and Medicare Advantage plans in 2024.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a shooting on Interstate 77 northbound near Clanton Road.
One shot on I-77 northbound near Clanton Road, police say
GCS officials say roughly 200 people were expressing pay check concerns on Friday.
Teacher quits over continued payroll issues within Gaston County Schools
Police say it happened at this house in the 1400 block of S. Jake Alexander Blvd.
Salisbury drive-by shooting injures 3
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
I-85 reopened after crash in Gaston County
Fred Nathaniel Gregory
Man charged with 30+ counts of stealing from Iredell County company

Latest News

Postal workers in Charlotte are potentially facing more than 300 job cuts as part of the USPS's...
Charlotte postal workers to march in protest of 300+ potential job cuts
The Charlotte City Council voted to approve the allocations, creating more housing across the...
Charlotte leaders vote to allocate $13 million for 7 housing projects
A pedestrian was hit and killed while crossing a highway in Chester County on Monday afternoon.
Person hit, killed by SUV while crossing Chester County highway
Chanceler Johnson asked the court for an attorney during his appearance on Tuesday.
Man accused of leading Hickory police chase ending in deadly crash appears in court
The Honey Hunters beat the rival High Point Rockers to advance to the Atlantic League...
Gastonia Honey Hunters advance to championship series for the first time