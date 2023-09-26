PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
South Main Book Company hosts Banned Book Read-Out, fundraiser for Rowan County Literacy Council

Participants can select a favorite banned book; either bring their own copy or borrow one of the store's; and read it aloud for a few minutes.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Books with diverse content (including, but not limited to, LGBTQIA, people of color, gender diversity, people with disabilities, and ethnic, cultural, and religious minorities) are generally overrepresented among banned and challenged books; in 2015, 9 of the 10 most challenged books fell into this category.

To bring awareness to a growing nationwide trend, and to raise funds for the Rowan County Literacy Council, South Main Book Company will host a “read-out” featuring Banned Books on Saturday September 30 at 3pm.

A “read-out” is a continuous public reading of a single or multiple banned books.

Participants can select a favorite banned book; either bring their own copy or borrow one of the store’s; and read it aloud for a few minutes.

Participants can ask our staff for recommendations. If you’d like to prepare in advance, the American Library Association’s lists of the Top Ten Challenged Books, linked here, may provide some inspiration on which books to read from or talk about.

By entering the raffle - through a $5 donation towards the Rowan County Literacy Council - participants will receive a chance to win a bundle of challenging books right off our shelf.

Rowan County Literacy Council (RCLC) is dedicated to improving the lives of adults, youth and families by enhancing literacy and life skills, with the belief that a literate community prospers. RCLC provides instruction to Rowan County residents of all ages.

As a non-profit organization, the Council’s primary focus is free and confidential, one-to-one tutoring by trained volunteer tutors. Their annual Scrabble Scramble fundraiser is Thursday September 28 at Trinity Oaks. Learn more about RCLC here.

