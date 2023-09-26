Reporter Notebook: Big Brothers Big Sisters meets a crucial need

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - I have to admit that before last week I wasn’t very familiar with the work of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cabarrus County. That was truly my loss.

While attending the annual fundraiser known as “The Big Toast,” I was able to find out how this organization has benefitted so many people in our community by providing mentorship to some of the most vulnerable young people.

The Big Toast took place on Thursday night at the Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis. Those in attendance got to hear personal stories about the connections between the “bigs” and the “littles” and how each one has inspired and helped the other.

Big sister Jessica talked about her relationship with her first “little.”

“I text a lot more since becoming a Big, I have seen way more scary movies than I ever wanted too and the amount of research and knowledge I have about Dungeons & Dragons is incredible to even myself,” Jessica said. “Don’t worry, she has since moved on to skate boarding….I send a lot of texts, I give a lot of advice and I even catch a few tears.

Jessica shared that her first little is currently 21, going to UNC for Biology, and hoping to become a NICU Nurse. The two were matched through Big Brothers Big Sisters when the little sister was 11.

“I have had the privilege to walk alongside (little) for everyday experiences (boys/homework and high school) and hold her hand during her harder ones (losing her mom, navigating a unique home life, applying to college),” Jessica added.

Jessica is now matched with a new little sister and is making new memories and sharing new experiences.

I also learned that ten years ago, BBBS Cabarrus County was serving an average of 100 children per year, and now is serving approximately 320 children this year because of the generous support of community donors.

Big Brothers Big Sisters has served Cabarrus County since 2004. In the last 19 years over 5,000 children in the community were matched one-to-one with an adult and formed relationships that are proven to increase confidence, broaden aspirations, achieve educational success, and avoid risky behaviors.

BBBS says there are nearly 7,000 children in the community who are at risk of not achieving their full potential because of the circumstances, such as generational poverty and childhood trauma. BBBS would like to close that gap, and can do so with financial support.

Some of the programs offered through BBBS in Cabarrus include:

Site-Based Programs in partnership with our Cabarrus County Schools

Community-Based programs in partnership with local businesses and community leaders

Beyond School Walls hosted by Atrium Health

Bigs with Badges program with our Cabarrus County Police Departments (City of Concord & Kannapolis)

I heard the stories for myself and can tell you that this organization is making a difference. Thanks Big Brothers Big Sisters CEO Donna Dunlap and Big Brothers Big Sisters Area Director for Cabarrus County Elizabeth Hutchins for letting me be part of your celebration.

