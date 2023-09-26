Person hit, killed by SUV while crossing Chester County highway

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A pedestrian was hit and killed after they were hit by a car in Chester County on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened on Highway 97 near Brooks Road around 4 p.m., the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said a Toyota SUV was traveling east on Highway 97 when it hit the pedestrian, who was attempting to cross the road.

The driver of the SUV, who was the only person in the vehicle, was not injured.

Officials have not yet publicly identified the pedestrian killed.

Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

