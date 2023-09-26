PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Person hit, killed by SUV while crossing Chester County highway

The incident happened on Highway 97 near Brooks Road.
A pedestrian was hit and killed while crossing a highway in Chester County on Monday afternoon.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A pedestrian was hit and killed after they were hit by a car in Chester County on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened on Highway 97 near Brooks Road around 4 p.m., the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said a Toyota SUV was traveling east on Highway 97 when it hit the pedestrian, who was attempting to cross the road.

The driver of the SUV, who was the only person in the vehicle, was not injured.

Officials have not yet publicly identified the pedestrian killed.

Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Related: Woman pleads guilty to role in good Samaritan’s death in Chester County

