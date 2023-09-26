Northwest Cabarrus High’s Myers is Cabarrus County Schools’ Principal of the Year

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Chris Myers, principal at Northwest Cabarrus High School, has been named the 2023-24 Cabarrus County Schools’ Principal of the Year. The principal of the year program is sponsored by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction and Wells Fargo.

Superintendent Dr. John Kopicki and Chief Human Resources Officer Michael Williams made the surprise announcement on Tuesday during the district’s monthly principals meeting.

“I can’t imagine a better place to work and be able to learn from so many great leaders,” said Myers, who was joined by his wife, Jill Sanchez-Myers, and son, Kyler, for the presentation. “I am honored to be a part of the tradition of excellence that is Northwest Cabarrus High School and Cabarrus County Schools.

“Every day, I have the privilege of working with an amazing group of staff members, parents, and, most importantly, students who truly make my job the best! I’m thankful for the opportunity to represent Northwest Cabarrus and Cabarrus County Schools, and I wish to extend my thanks to the staff and students who have – and continue to -- teach me so much and are the reason I am being recognized as the Principal of the Year.”

Myers was named principal at Northwest Cabarrus High School in the spring of 2016.

He began his educational career in 1998 as a high school social studies teacher and tennis coach at Salisbury High School before transitioning into his first administrative position as assistant principal of instruction at Hickory Ridge High School in 2013.

Myers earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee and a Master’s in School Administration from the University of North Carolina Charlotte.

“I can think of no better person to be the Principal of the Year than Chris Myers,” said Mount Pleasant High School Principal Lacee Jacobs, who previously served as an assistant principal with Myers at Northwest Cabarrus. “His students and staff respect him immensely and know that he always has their best interests at heart.

“Mr. Myers continually seeks ways to improve his school and school climate, and the results speak for themselves. He truly has a heart for his school and his work as a principal.”

Myers was nominated by his peers, and a selection panel comprised of former CCS Principals of the Year selected the winner based upon an interview and artifact presentation.

He will now compete with other principals across the region for the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction Regional Principal of the Year. After the regional selection process is completed, one principal will be selected from regional winners and be named as the 2024 Wells Fargo North Carolina Principal of the Year at a ceremony to be held in Raleigh in May 2024.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.