PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Northwest Cabarrus High’s Myers is Cabarrus County Schools’ Principal of the Year

Jill Sanchez-Myers, CCS Superintendent Dr. John Kopicki, Kyler Myers, Chris Myers
Jill Sanchez-Myers, CCS Superintendent Dr. John Kopicki, Kyler Myers, Chris Myers(Cabarrus County Schools)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Chris Myers, principal at Northwest Cabarrus High School, has been named the 2023-24 Cabarrus County Schools’ Principal of the Year. The principal of the year program is sponsored by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction and Wells Fargo.

Superintendent Dr. John Kopicki and Chief Human Resources Officer Michael Williams made the surprise announcement on Tuesday during the district’s monthly principals meeting.

“I can’t imagine a better place to work and be able to learn from so many great leaders,” said Myers, who was joined by his wife, Jill Sanchez-Myers, and son, Kyler, for the presentation. “I am honored to be a part of the tradition of excellence that is Northwest Cabarrus High School and Cabarrus County Schools.

“Every day, I have the privilege of working with an amazing group of staff members, parents, and, most importantly, students who truly make my job the best! I’m thankful for the opportunity to represent Northwest Cabarrus and Cabarrus County Schools, and I wish to extend my thanks to the staff and students who have – and continue to -- teach me so much and are the reason I am being recognized as the Principal of the Year.”

Myers was named principal at Northwest Cabarrus High School in the spring of 2016.

He began his educational career in 1998 as a high school social studies teacher and tennis coach at Salisbury High School before transitioning into his first administrative position as assistant principal of instruction at Hickory Ridge High School in 2013.

Myers earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee and a Master’s in School Administration from the University of North Carolina Charlotte.

“I can think of no better person to be the Principal of the Year than Chris Myers,” said Mount Pleasant High School Principal Lacee Jacobs, who previously served as an assistant principal with Myers at Northwest Cabarrus. “His students and staff respect him immensely and know that he always has their best interests at heart.

“Mr. Myers continually seeks ways to improve his school and school climate, and the results speak for themselves. He truly has a heart for his school and his work as a principal.”

Myers was nominated by his peers, and a selection panel comprised of former CCS Principals of the Year selected the winner based upon an interview and artifact presentation.

He will now compete with other principals across the region for the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction Regional Principal of the Year. After the regional selection process is completed, one principal will be selected from regional winners and be named as the 2024 Wells Fargo North Carolina Principal of the Year at a ceremony to be held in Raleigh in May 2024.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a shooting on Interstate 77 northbound near Clanton Road.
One shot on I-77 northbound near Clanton Road, police say
GCS officials say roughly 200 people were expressing pay check concerns on Friday.
Teacher quits over continued payroll issues within Gaston County Schools
Police say it happened at this house in the 1400 block of S. Jake Alexander Blvd.
Salisbury drive-by shooting injures 3
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
I-85 reopened after crash in Gaston County
Fred Nathaniel Gregory
Man charged with 30+ counts of stealing from Iredell County company

Latest News

Postal workers in Charlotte are potentially facing more than 300 job cuts as part of the USPS's...
Charlotte postal workers to march in protest of 300+ potential job cuts
The Charlotte City Council voted to approve the allocations, creating more housing across the...
Charlotte leaders vote to allocate $13 million for 7 housing projects
A pedestrian was hit and killed while crossing a highway in Chester County on Monday afternoon.
Person hit, killed by SUV while crossing Chester County highway
Chanceler Johnson asked the court for an attorney during his appearance on Tuesday.
Man accused of leading Hickory police chase ending in deadly crash appears in court
The Honey Hunters beat the rival High Point Rockers to advance to the Atlantic League...
Gastonia Honey Hunters advance to championship series for the first time