NCDOT announces train schedule adjustments for Panthers home games

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation is working to make Carolina Panthers games more accessible for non-Charlotte residents.

The department announced Tuesday that NC By Train, the state’s passenger rail service, will make schedule adjustments so more fans can ride the train to Charlotte for the team’s home games.

This will be done by adjusting Piedmont train 73 to an earlier departure time from Raleigh Union Station on Oct. 1, Oct. 29, Nov. 19 and Dec. 24 for the Panthers’ scheduled home games at Bank of America Stadium, according to the NCDOT.

For this football season, NC By Train customers have two options to get to Charlotte before the 1 p.m. kickoff. People can take Piedmont train 71, which stops in Cary, Durham, Greensboro, and Kannapolis, to arrive in Charlotte at 9:28 a.m. Fans can also take Piedmont train 73, which will leave Raleigh Union Station early at 8:40 a.m. arriving in Charlotte at noon, transportation officials said.

For train 73, there are stops at stations in Cary, Durham, Burlington, Greensboro, High Point, Salisbury, and Kannapolis.

After the game, fans can catch Piedmont train 76 leaving Charlotte at 5:30 p.m. stopping in Kannapolis, Greensboro, Durham and Cary, and returning to Raleigh at 8:29 p.m., according to the NCDOT. Travelers can also take Piedmont train 78, which departs Charlotte at 7:45 p.m. and stops in Salisbury, High Point, Greensboro, Burlington, Durham, and Cary before arriving in Raleigh at 10:52 p.m.

For more information, fans can visit NCByTrain.org for tickets, full schedules and discounts for events.

