PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

More money in your pocket: SNAP benefits are growing in October

SNAP is designed to help provide extra funding to low-income families to buy groceries and is referred to as “food stamps” by many. (Source: WBRC)
By Tristan Ruppert and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – Benefits for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program are going up Sunday and are expected to climb about 3% for the next 12 months.

SNAP is designed to help provide extra funding to low-income families to buy groceries and is referred to as “food stamps” by many.

While the 3% increase may not seem like a lot, policy analysts stress that every dollar counts for struggling families.

“It can make the difference between feeding your kids lunch or not. It can make a huge difference. The average SNAP benefit is just $1.50, $1.75 per meal per day,” Alabama Arise Senior Policy Analyst Carol Gundlach said.

She said it’s important to note the amount of money you can receive is based on your salary and the number of people in your home.

For many people, the extra money is much needed as inflation is still playing a huge factor in the economy.

The increase will become available automatically for those already enrolled in the SNAP program.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a shooting on Interstate 77 northbound near Clanton Road.
One shot on I-77 northbound near Clanton Road, police say
Police say it happened at this house in the 1400 block of S. Jake Alexander Blvd.
Salisbury drive-by shooting injures 3
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
I-85 reopened after crash in Gaston County
GCS officials say roughly 200 people were expressing pay check concerns on Friday.
Teacher quits over continued payroll issues within Gaston County Schools
A car drove completely through a house in Huntersville on Sunday.
Car crashes through Huntersville home, leaving at least 1 injured

Latest News

Postal workers in Charlotte are potentially facing more than 300 job cuts as part of the USPS's...
Charlotte postal workers to march in protest of 300+ potential job cuts
The Charlotte City Council voted to approve the allocations, creating more housing across the...
Charlotte leaders vote to allocate $13 million for 7 housing projects
A pedestrian was hit and killed while crossing a highway in Chester County on Monday afternoon.
Person hit, killed by SUV while crossing Chester County highway
Stewart-Haas Racing will pay tribute to the iconic "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky...
Stewart-Haas Racing to run cars paying homage to ‘Talladega Nights’ this weekend
Chanceler Timothy Johnson is accused of driving recklessly, prompting a police chase that...
Man accused of leading Hickory police chase ending in deadly crash to appear in court