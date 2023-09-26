PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Mom says her family is devastated after vandals destroy Halloween yard decorations

What seems to be three teen boys appear to approach the front of the home at about 4 a.m. Saturday and begin their destruction.
By Kelly Kennedy and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police in Ohio are investigating after a group of vandals were caught on camera destroying a family’s elaborate Halloween display.

“As you can see, they obviously tore them to shreds,” said Jenn Pivonka, one of the homeowners.

Pivonka and her family are all about spooky season.

“My daughter obviously got that same obsession of Halloween from me, so she loves it. It’s her favorite,” Pivonka said. “So just for it to be ripped away so easily at the mercy of three young kids who have nothing to do but cause problems.”

In the video caught by the family’s Ring camera, what seems to be three teen boys appear to approach the front of the home at about 4 a.m. Saturday and begin their destruction.

“They were just completely tearing apart our decorations,” Pivonka said. “All of our inflatables ripped to shreds by their hands and, when we thought they were done, they came back and kicked around our zombie lights.”

Pivonka said the kids caused at least $500 worth of damage.

“I am so disappointed, but I am more disappointed for my 3-year-old who now can’t come home and give all her little friends hugs,” she said. “And she told me for Christmas we should put the decorations in the backyard so the bad guys can’t hurt them.”

Pivonka reported the crime to Parma police, and she posted the video to social media.

Apparently, she wasn’t the only victim.

“I think they hit like seven streets within a couple hour span, starting around like 2 in the morning,” Pivonka said. “Local streets like Wellington and Maple Crest. I know somebody else had their $150 archway was slashed. Other people had just pumpkins smashed completely in their yards.”

Pivonka isn’t sure if she will replace any of the destroyed decorations.

“I’m so scared to replace any of them and even for future holidays. Christmas, we have an even bigger display, and that scares me to even think about putting it out,” Pivonka said. “We have one that didn’t get put up. It’s my daughter’s favorite little Bluey character, and I told her we’ll stick it in the window, and she said, ‘Well, are you gonna be sure to lock the doors so the bad guys can’t come in and get it?’”

Pivonka said she just wants the teens to come forward and take responsibility for their actions.

Anyone with information on the identities of the boys in the video is asked to contact Parma police.

