Lancaster man sentenced to 5 years for possessing child sexual abuse material

He will have to register as a sex offender when he’s released.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) – A Lancaster man has pleaded guilty to possessing child sexual abuse material, the attorney general’s office announced.

On Monday, Matthew Wilbanks Hall, 42, pleaded guilty to the charge of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

The investigation began when police responded to an unrelated road rage incident in the city of Lancaster. Hall’s phone was examined and police found files of child sexual abuse material, prosecutors said.

This led to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office seeking a search warrant for Hall’s Lancaster home. Additional child sexual abuse materials were found on electronic devices seized during that search, according to the attorney general’s office. Hall admitted responsibility for the files.

Judge Daniel Coble sentenced Hall to five years in prison, with credit for 905 days he’s already served, a news release stated.

He will have to register as a sex offender when he’s released.

