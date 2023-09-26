PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

JPMorgan settles claims that it enabled Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking acts for $75 million

Jeffrey Epstein
The late Jeffrey Epstein is shown in a file photo.(Palm Beach Sheriffs Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — JPMorgan Chase has agreed to pay $75 million to the U.S. Virgin Islands to settle claims that the bank enabled the sex trafficking acts committed by financier Jeffrey Epstein.

JPMorgan said Tuesday that $55 million of the settlement will go toward local charities and assistance for victims. Another $20 million will go toward legal fees.

The Virgin Islands, where Epstein had an estate, sued JPMorgan last year, saying its investigation has revealed that the financial services giant enabled Epstein’s recruiters to pay victims and was “indispensable to the operation and concealment of the Epstein trafficking enterprise.”

Epstein died by suicide in a federal jail in 2019.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a shooting on Interstate 77 northbound near Clanton Road.
One shot on I-77 northbound near Clanton Road, police say
Police say it happened at this house in the 1400 block of S. Jake Alexander Blvd.
Salisbury drive-by shooting injures 3
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
I-85 reopened after crash in Gaston County
GCS officials say roughly 200 people were expressing pay check concerns on Friday.
Teacher quits over continued payroll issues within Gaston County Schools
A car drove completely through a house in Huntersville on Sunday.
Car crashes through Huntersville home, leaving at least 1 injured

Latest News

Postal workers in Charlotte are potentially facing more than 300 job cuts as part of the USPS's...
Charlotte postal workers to march in protest of 300+ potential job cuts
The Charlotte City Council voted to approve the allocations, creating more housing across the...
Charlotte leaders vote to allocate $13 million for 7 housing projects
A pedestrian was hit and killed while crossing a highway in Chester County on Monday afternoon.
Person hit, killed by SUV while crossing Chester County highway
Stewart-Haas Racing will pay tribute to the iconic "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky...
Stewart-Haas Racing to run cars paying homage to ‘Talladega Nights’ this weekend
Chanceler Timothy Johnson is accused of driving recklessly, prompting a police chase that...
Man accused of leading Hickory police chase ending in deadly crash to appear in court