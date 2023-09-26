PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Farm to Fork Picnic celebrates the harvest season on Oct. 1

QC Morning brought in Chef Julia this morning to talk about the event and make a special dish for National Pancake Day.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Fall is the season of harvest!

On Oct. 1, the Farm to Fork Picnic will show how the hard work of a few farmers can create enjoyment for the many.

The event – sponsored by the Piedmont Culinary Guild (PCG) and the Center for Environmental Farming Systems (CEFS) – pairs some of Charlotte’s best chefs with local farmers and food producers to celebrate local food and farms.

Chefs will be teamed up with a farmer or an artisan to create small bites at 25 stations throughout the grounds of Daniel Stowe Botanical Gardens in Belmont, N.C.

CEFS is the Carolinas’ leading resource to inspire and train a new generation of farmers in sustainable methods. PCG connects chefs and farmers to share resources and promote educational opportunities to build the local food economy.

The event will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tickets for the event are $125 per person, including drinks, and may be purchased through the Farm to Fork Picnic in the Garden website.

To learn more information on participating chefs, farmers, and other producers click here.

On Tuesday’s QC Morning, the team brought in Chef Julia Simon to talk about the event and make a special dish to Celebrate National Pancake Day.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

