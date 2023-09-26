Deputies respond to medical emergency inside Mecklenburg Co. Courthouse

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three Mecklenburg County Detention Center residents were found unresponsive Monday afternoon inside the holding cell area of the Mecklenburg County Courthouse.

Deputies said they responded quickly to the medical emergency and notified MEDIC, the Charlotte Fire Department and the detention center healthcare service provider Wellpath who all arrived shortly after.

All three residents were treated on the scene during the emergency response. They were responsive as they were being taken to a Charlotte hospital for additional treatment and evaluation, according to a news release.

“I am proud of my staff and our first responder partners exemplary handling of this incident,” said Sheriff McFadden. “MCSO staff is dedicated to consistent training, enabling them to respond effectively to any given situation, as they demonstrated today. We will continue to remain committed to ensuring the safety and care of all residents within the Mecklenburg County Detention Center.”

The sheriff’s office will not be releasing the names of the residents involved for safety, security and medical privacy reasons.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the medical emergency.

