PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Country music star Morgan Wallen announces Charlotte tour stop in 2024

Currently one of the genre’s biggest names, Wallen will perform at Bank of America Stadium on July 18.
Morgan Wallen is bringing his "One Thing At A Time" tour to Bank of America Stadium next summer.
Morgan Wallen is bringing his "One Thing At A Time" tour to Bank of America Stadium next summer.(Mark Humphrey | Mark Humphrey/Invision/AP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One of the biggest stars in country music is coming to the Queen City in 2024.

Morgan Wallen, the ACM’s reigning Male Artist of the Year, will bring his “One Night At A Time” tour to Bank of America Stadium on July 18. His show will happen just over a month after fellow country stars George Strait and Chris Stapleton take the stage on June 1.

Wallen announced the latest set of tour dates on Instagram on Tuesday morning. NFL legends Peyton and Eli Manning joined him in the announcement video.

So far, his 2024 dates include stops in Indianapolis, Oxford, Nashville, Minneapolis, Denver, Tampa, Arlington, Kansas City and Las Vegas, per the Instagram post.

Fans interested in going to the concert are encouraged to use advanced registration, which is open now through Sunday, Oct. 1 at 11:59 p.m. Those wishing to attend can register here. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a day/time of the presale along with a code that grants them access to the presale.

“Been one of the best years for me and my music so we’re gonna run it back,” Wallen said in the social media post. “Same tour name, staying on this album and many more cities to visit...I’ve got plans in mind to still sing Cowgirls, Man Made A Bar and who knows maybe 98 Braves. Let’s keep this thing going.”

Wallen will be joined by special guests Bailey Zimmerman, Nate Smith and Bryan Martin during his stop in Charlotte.

His name is now added to the list of A-List music superstars that Charlotte has attracted in recent years, joining the likes of Beyoncé, Elton John, Luke Combs and more.

Related: Country icons George Strait, Chris Stapleton coming to Charlotte in 2024

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a shooting on Interstate 77 northbound near Clanton Road.
One shot on I-77 northbound near Clanton Road, police say
Police say it happened at this house in the 1400 block of S. Jake Alexander Blvd.
Salisbury drive-by shooting injures 3
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
I-85 reopened after crash in Gaston County
GCS officials say roughly 200 people were expressing pay check concerns on Friday.
Teacher quits over continued payroll issues within Gaston County Schools
A car drove completely through a house in Huntersville on Sunday.
Car crashes through Huntersville home, leaving at least 1 injured

Latest News

Postal workers in Charlotte are potentially facing more than 300 job cuts as part of the USPS's...
Charlotte postal workers to march in protest of 300+ potential job cuts
The Charlotte City Council voted to approve the allocations, creating more housing across the...
Charlotte leaders vote to allocate $13 million for 7 housing projects
A pedestrian was hit and killed while crossing a highway in Chester County on Monday afternoon.
Person hit, killed by SUV while crossing Chester County highway
Stewart-Haas Racing will pay tribute to the iconic "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky...
Stewart-Haas Racing to run cars paying homage to ‘Talladega Nights’ this weekend
Chanceler Timothy Johnson is accused of driving recklessly, prompting a police chase that...
Man accused of leading Hickory police chase ending in deadly crash to appear in court