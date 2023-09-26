Comfortable temperatures stick around as rain chances return midweek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After starting the week off warm, more comfortable temperatures are on the way for the rest of it.

High temperatures will stay in the 70s through the end of the week in the Charlotte area.

The highest chance for rain will come on Wednesday when there is a chance for spotty showers or a drizzle.

By the weekend, beautiful fall weather will roll back in.

