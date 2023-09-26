PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Comfortable temperatures stick around as rain chances return midweek

There is a chance for some spotty showers on Wednesday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:51 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After starting the week off warm, more comfortable temperatures are on the way for the rest of it.

High temperatures will stay in the 70s through the end of the week in the Charlotte area.

The highest chance for rain will come on Wednesday when there is a chance for spotty showers or a drizzle.

By the weekend, beautiful fall weather will roll back in.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

