CMS addresses behavior after fights at Charlotte high school football games

CMS’s response comes after fights broke out at two high school football games on Friday night.
Police were called after a fight broke out at Harding University High School's homecoming...
Police were called after a fight broke out at Harding University High School's homecoming football game on Friday night.(Source: Annette Albright)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has listed its expectations for both students and adults at school sporting events following fights at recent games.

In a tweet, the district laid out its event expectations in response to “inappropriate and aggressive behavior” that has disrupted some athletic events.

Students who behave inappropriately at any CMS event may face disciplinary action as defined by the district’s code of conduct.

Adults or non-CMS students who take part in fights and “threatening behavior” may face consequences including arrest, the district stated.

“Law enforcement, security and CMS staff will be on site at all events to address any potential disruptions that occur,” the district’s statement read in part.

CMS’s response comes after fights broke out at two high school football games on Friday night.

The first involved students and adults and happened during the Harding University homecoming game.

“What I witnessed Friday night was an embarrassment to our community and does not align to the values of excellence held at our school,” said Harding University High School Principal Glenn Starnes II in a statement to media.

According to CMS, one person had minor injuries and the stands were cleared after the fight.

The same night, a separate fight broke out at West Charlotte High School’s football game. According to CMS, it happened in the stands at the end of the game.

After both sides were separated, another fight broke out in the parking lot as everyone was leaving.

There were no serious injuries reported.

There were no serious injuries reported.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

