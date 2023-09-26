Cleveland County’s oldest unsolved murder case hits 30-year mark

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Tuesday marks 30 years since a man was killed at the I-85 rest stop in Cleveland County.

Chuck Porter, a husband and father, was working his shift at the rest stop when he was killed on Sept. 26, 1993. His body was found tied up in a utility room, with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Porter, just 39 years old at the time of his death, was an employee with the NC Department of Transportation. According to his wife, he was killed after two men robbed him.

Autoplay Caption

Deputies said witnesses reported seeing the two young men drive away on I-85 South in a dark-colored Volkswagen.

Three decades later, investigators said they still do not have any viable leads, despite sharing a sketch of the alleged killers on the sheriff’s office website.

Deputies shared a sketch of two men they believe may have killed Chuck Porter. (Cleveland County Sheriff's Office)

His wife shared a post on Facebook, asking that anyone who knows anything about the case speak up.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office at 704-484-4788.

Related: Decades after her disappearance, Asha Degree’s family still seeks answers

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.