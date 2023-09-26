PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Charlotte postal workers to march in protest of 300+ potential job cuts

The USPS is currently in the midst of a 10-year plan to condense operations.
By Mary Calkins
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Postal workers in Charlotte are speaking out about a plan that would cost hundreds of clerks their jobs.

Workers said the plan is part of the U.S. Postal Service’s 10-year plan to condense operations.

The union president, Miriam Bell, said workers were told earlier this month that they would be losing 308 jobs in Charlotte. She said that will impact residents’ mail delivery if it happens.

Bell blames the 10-year plan, which was unveiled back in 2021 and is aimed at getting the struggling agency back on track.

The goal was to achieve positive net income within three years and avoid $160 billion in projected losses by 2030.

Bell said Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s plan resulted in a new USPS plant being built in Gaston County, which is funneling jobs away from Charlotte and will impact mail delivery.

“We have a very negative effect on the first class mail and letters,” Bell said. “Currently, it takes a first class letter for us, anywhere from seven to 30 days to get across the city...the Postal Service is a service to the American public. It’s America’s postal service. And we exist to serve the public.”

In a protest of the job cuts, union members will march on Tuesday from their hall to the west Charlotte USPS facility to raise awareness and demand that local and congressional lawmakers get involved.

