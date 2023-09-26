PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Charlotte leaders vote to allocate $13 million for 7 housing projects

The projects will leave roughly $9 million in the city’s Housing Trust Fund.
The Charlotte City Council voted to approve the allocations, creating more housing across the city.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - City leaders approved the allocation of $13 million from Charlotte’s Housing Trust Fund money for their next round of projects during its meeting on Monday night.

The fund was created in 2001 and is funded through voter-approved bonds. So far, it has created more than 10,000 affordable places to live.

City Council got an overview of the seven projects during a meeting earlier this month, which would create a combined total of 730 affordable homes and apartments.

The projects require the $13 million from the Housing Trust Fund, plus another $4.5 million from the federal government.

Arrowood Homes, Sycamore Station II, and Central at Old Concord are some of the projects that will be set aside for people making 30 percent of the area’s median income. For a family of four, that’s about $30,000 per year.

The largest project would contain 200 apartments, at a complex called “Central at Old Concord,” located on North Tryon at Old Concord Road.

Supportive housing called “Kings on Lamar” in the Elizabeth neighborhood will rehab two existing buildings that nonprofit Roof Above already owns. The renovations would turn the building into 64 apartments, which will serve as transitional housing for men experiencing homelessness.

Some people at Monday’s meeting shared their concerns about the projects, asking City Council to delay a vote.

“We’re asking City Council to delay an approval of that because at this point, we feel there is a lack of planning for this development,” one person in attendance said. “There’s been a lack of community hearings, the development lacks parking and planned security. The development is gonna impact traffic patterns in an already congested shopping center.”

All items under the agenda item passed in a 7-3 vote.

Since the city approved all seven projects, there will be roughly $9 million left in the trust fund until the next bond.

