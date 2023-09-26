Charlotte grocer expands curbside pick-up to include those paying with EBT cards

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After years of only including those paying with credit or debit card for curbside pick-up, some Charlotte grocers expanded to include those who pay with EBT cards.

“The way I feel is that if the food nutrition services are good enough to buy the products than they should be good enough to be delivered the same way for everyone else that pays by credit card, debit card, gift cards,” Charlotte mother Anna Johnson said.

Johnson was in a violent car accident in 2021 that left her with chronic injuries and on disability services. Due to her injuries, she cannot go back to work and she’s living on food stamps, meaning she shops with an EBT card.

“I barely drive because with the pain, I don’t know when it’s going to be the worst. And I don’t want to risk myself or anyone else,” Johnson said.

When she can muster the courage to drive, she chooses the shortest distance to a grocery store that happens to be a Harris Teeter. Johnson knew she did not have the walking strength to make it through a whole grocery store run so she tried to order her groceries using curbside pick-up.

“A sales associate will shop your order and you pull up and you can pay for your groceries or you’re supposed to be able to pay for your groceries in the express line. The reason why I say ‘suppose to’ is that if you are purchasing your groceries with food nutrition services, you have to physically get out of your vehicle, walk inside, and wait at the customer service desk,” Johnson explained.

Charlotte mother Anna Johnson musters strength to stand long enough to prepare lunch for her daughters. (Credit: WBTV/ClaireKopsky)

She is not alone. According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, more than 1.5 million people rely on food stamps in North Carolina.

Although EBT debit cards have been available in place of actual stamps since 2004, not all grocers included them as an acceptable form of payment for new services like delivery and curbside pick-up.

WBTV reached out to grocers here in Charlotte and heard back from eight of them.

Publix, Food Lion, Aldi, Walmart and Target all had existing policies to offer full curbside services to customers checking out with EBT cards.

Fresh Market offers curbside service but chose not to respond to their policy toward offering that to customers paying with food stamps.

Trader Joe’s does not offer curbside service to any customers.

Harris Teeter – where Johnson likes to shop – changed its policy to now accept online payment with EBT cards.

Charlotte Grocers Offering Curbside Pickup (WBTV News)

The change to Harris Teeter’s policy was an answered prayer for Johnson as she continues her long road to recovery and can now get curbside pick-up at her nearby Harris Teeter.

She hopes to be more mobile and working again so she is no longer relying on food stamps and curbside service.

“We’re faithful to our stores that we use it, and we count on it,” Johnson said. “In my case, I’m still recovering, and I’m looking at a long road of recovery.”

While she continues to recover, she said any help the community can offer her and her daughters right now through their GoFundMe page goes a long way.

Charlotte mother on disability spends time with her daughters over a lunch that took jumping multiple hurdles because her local grocery would not accept her EBT Card as payment at the curb. (Credit: WBTVNews/ClaireKopsky)

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.