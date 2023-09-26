Catawba police chief assaulted during arrest attempt, sheriff’s office says

CATAWBA, N.C. (WBTV) - The town of Catawba’s police chief was assaulted during an arrest attempt Tuesday afternoon, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said it happened on South Main Street at a gas station around 5 p.m.

During the arrest attempt, deputies said a foot chase followed.

The police chief was taken to an area hospital to be treated for injuries. He is expected to be OK.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the assault. A suspect is in custody.

No further information has been released.

