PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

57-year-old man killed after car rear-ends tractor, police say

FILE - A man riding a tractor in Louisiana was killed when he was rear-ended by a car,...
FILE - A man riding a tractor in Louisiana was killed when he was rear-ended by a car, according to police.(Bob Adams / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By WAFB Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLDEN, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - A man in Louisiana was killed in a crash involving a farm tractor on Sunday, according to officials.

Troopers with the Louisiana State Police said the crash happened before 8 p.m. in Livingston Parish.

Authorities said the man who died was 57-year-old Tracy Gauthier.

At the time of the crash, Gauthier was headed north on LA 441 on a tractor, police said. A Chevrolet Malibu was traveling behind the tractor when it crashed into it from behind.

Gauthier was not restrained and was thrown from the tractor. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The driver of the Malibu was wearing a seatbelt when the crash happened. The driver was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries, troopers said.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a shooting on Interstate 77 northbound near Clanton Road.
One shot on I-77 northbound near Clanton Road, police say
GCS officials say roughly 200 people were expressing pay check concerns on Friday.
Teacher quits over continued payroll issues within Gaston County Schools
Police say it happened at this house in the 1400 block of S. Jake Alexander Blvd.
Salisbury drive-by shooting injures 3
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
I-85 reopened after crash in Gaston County
Fred Nathaniel Gregory
Man charged with 30+ counts of stealing from Iredell County company

Latest News

The Charlotte City Council voted to approve the allocations, creating more housing across the...
Charlotte leaders vote to allocate $13 million for 7 housing projects
Postal workers in Charlotte are potentially facing more than 300 job cuts as part of the USPS's...
Charlotte postal workers to march in protest of 300+ potential job cuts
A pedestrian was hit and killed while crossing a highway in Chester County on Monday afternoon.
Person hit, killed by SUV while crossing Chester County highway
Chanceler Johnson asked the court for an attorney during his appearance on Tuesday.
Man accused of leading Hickory police chase ending in deadly crash appears in court
The Honey Hunters beat the rival High Point Rockers to advance to the Atlantic League...
Gastonia Honey Hunters advance to championship series for the first time