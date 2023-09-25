Week gets off to beautiful start before rain chances return

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The new week will get off to a beautiful start before a chance for showers returns on Tuesday.

Monday will feature mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid-80s.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will cool off with a chance for scattered showers both days.

Rain chances will drop off some Thursday before the sunshine returns on Friday.

