Week gets off to beautiful start before rain chances return

Monday will be mostly sunny ahead of chances for scattered showers Tuesday and Wednesday.
Monday will feature mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid-80s.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The new week will get off to a beautiful start before a chance for showers returns on Tuesday.

Monday will feature mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid-80s.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will cool off with a chance for scattered showers both days.

Rain chances will drop off some Thursday before the sunshine returns on Friday.

