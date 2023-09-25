PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Some Lahaina residents allowed to return to deadly wildfire burn zone

On Monday, some Lahaina residents will be allowed to go into the burn zone to see what’s left of their homes.
By Eddie Dowd and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - Some Hawaii residents were allowed to go into the wildfire burn zone on Monday to see what’s left of their Lahaina homes.

Those who lived in Zone 1-C on Kaniau Road were allowed in from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It’s the first time residents have been escorted in since the Aug. 8 fires.

Residents going into the burn zone Monday were given a bag from the Maui Department of Health (DOH) that includes items like gloves, goggles and personal protective equipment, or PPE, that covers the entire body from the feet all the way up to the head.

Dr. Lorrin Pang, with the Maui DOH, said it’s the bare minimum to ensure safety for people going into buildings.

The concern is with toxic dust or soot from the August fires that melted through things like TVs and walls. That soot is now believed to be lying on the ground with potential toxins.

Pang said they don’t know just how dangerous the toxic dust might be or if there are long-term health risks that come with exposure.

“They want to go in. There’s going to be dust. How much dust is too much dust? We do not know,” Pang said. “I would tell them, ‘Read what happened after 9/11.’ They thought there would not be long-term side effects, but the cancers show way later for people who worked that day.”

The Maui DOH hopes to have around 7,000 of the PPE bags ready for Monday.

Officials said they are getting help from the Boy Scouts of America to put them together.

Pang pointed out that PPE is not meant to be used more than once. If it is, it could do more harm than good.

Copyright 2023 KHNL/KGMB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say it happened at this house in the 1400 block of S. Jake Alexander Blvd.
Salisbury drive-by shooting injures 3
The car wash workers said they spotted a groundhog when they were checking the front bumper of...
‘Last thing I expected’: Car wash workers find groundhog stuck in woman’s car
Carl Kemppainen was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Diamond Steen.
O’Reilly store employee charged with murder after shoplifting suspect dies of strangulation
A car recently crashed along The Plaza and was found hanging in the trees.
Charlotte woman urging city to make section of The Plaza safer
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
I-85 reopened after crash in Gaston County

Latest News

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says one person is dead after a shooting Sunday...
CMPD: 1 dead after shooting in west Charlotte
Two people were shot, one of them fatally, at a gas station along Mallard Creek Road on Sunday...
1 killed, 1 hurt in northeast Charlotte shooting
Crews battled a large fire at a townhome in the Sun City community on Friday night.
Firefighters ‘narrowly escape’ large townhome fire in Lancaster County
If approved, the projects would create a combined total of 730 affordable homes and apartments.
Charlotte leaders to vote on funding 7 housing projects